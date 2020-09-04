Children harmed by on-reserve child welfare a step closer to compensation

Indigenous children and their relatives harmed by chronic underfunding of child-welfare services on reserves are a step closer to resolving claims for compensation.



The federal government has agreed to certify the claims put forward by the Assembly of First Nations and counsel for a national class action suit.



Consenting to certification is a step forward in negotiating a compensation settlement.



All three parties appeared in Federal Court Thursday and agreed to start mediation as soon as possible once a mutually acceptable mediator is appointed.



The progress is being welcomed by both the federal government and the AFN.



AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde says the government's decision to work with the assembly and its allies ``in addressing this tragedy is an important step.''