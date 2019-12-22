Children’s Services and Resources Regulation posted for public comment

The Government of New Brunswick has proposed a new Children’s Services and Resources Regulation under the Family Services Act.

A release says the regulation will modernise the existing framework of services and resources for children and families while providing additional support.

The Department of Social Development says the regulation includes:

- kinship care, which has already been implemented in practice, being supported in legislation;

- the introduction of child-specific placements and treatment centres to offer additional options for children and youth;

- allowing children and youth who have not been taken into the care of the minister to access services in treatment centres;

- additional accountability requirements for group home operators;

The new regulation would replace the existing Children in Care Services Regulation 91-170.

The regulation has been posted for public review until January 31.

Those who wish to review or comment on the proposed regulation may visit the Public Review of Draft Regulations web page.

Feedback can be submitted to sd.consultation.ds@gnb.ca, by fax at 506-453-5942 or by calling 1-844-982-1807.