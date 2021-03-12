Chinese government interference derailed Canadian vaccine partnership: researcher

A Canadian vaccine researcher says he believes that Chinese political machinations ended a vaccine partnership last summer.



Dr. Scott Halperin, the director of the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology, made the accusation today to the Special Committee on Canada-China Relations.



The partnership was originally planned to be between China's CanSino Biologics and the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia.



China blocked shipments it was supposed to send to Dalhousie researchers by the end of May 2020 to start human trials.



Halperin says he was initially told it was due to bureaucratic issues such as paperwork.



He says it was clear by August that the Chinese government had no desire for the vaccine to leave the country.



He says he realized that when he discovered the vaccine had been given the green light to be shipped out of China to Russia, Pakistan, Mexico, Chile and Argentina, all of which were countries researchers had planned to stage the third phase of the clinical trials in.



CanSino Biologics did not immediately return a request for comment.