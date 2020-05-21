CHL setlles six-year-long class action lawsuit for $30M

The Canadian Hockey League says it has settled a six-year-long 'minimum wage' class action lawsuit for $30 million.

The class action, which began in 2014, claimed players were employees and subject to employment standards acts rather than amateur student athletes.

In an open letter on March 15th, the CHL says it maintains players are amateur student athletes.

The League says it provides its players with one of the most extensive benefit packages of any junior hockey organization in the world, adding it far exceeds what players would earn on minimum wage.

The league says the settlement doesn't mean it agrees with the plaintiffs, but that it wants to end the lawsuit so it can continue its focus on being the best development league in hockey.

The class action was settled just before the league shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says it still has no idea what kind of financial impact the pandemic will have on its teams, players, and fans.

The CHL is the government body for the QMJHL, OHL, and WHL.

We've reached out to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to find out what effect the settlement will have on its organization.