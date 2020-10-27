CHU Dumont Foundation cancels annual Radiothon due to COVID-19

The CHU Dumont Foundation has cancelled its annual Radiothon due to uncertainties related to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The Radiothon was slated for November 27th as the closing event for the annual Tree of Hope Campaign.

Though the Radiothon is on ice, executive director Nadine martin says the Campaign will go on.

Martin says cancer has not let up during the pandemic and that the needs of the Dr-Leon-Richard Oncology Centre are as pressing as ever.

