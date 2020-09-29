CHU-Dumont Foundation kicks off 2020 Tree of Hope campaign

The CHU-Dumont Foundation kicked off its 2020 Tree of Hope campaign on Tuesday.

The campaign and radiothon aim to improve comfort and care for cancer patients through the purchase of specialized equipment for the Dr.-Leon-Richard Oncology Centre, and by offering advanced training opportunities for specialized oncology teams in New Brunswick.

Executive Director Nadine Martin says the needs of the centre are still as pressing as ever.

The Tree of Hope campaign raised over $30 million since it began in 1989.