Citizens oppose Bathurst's plan to rezone former park lands

The City of Bathurst's plan to rezone former park land is meeting the opposition of some citizens.

The properties either have been, or will be declared surplus and include include 1185 Arden Ave., 1835 Brideau Ave., 2105 Brideau Ave, 920 Monarch Ave, 155 Roche Street, 1254 Veniot Ave., 1015 Nicholas Denys Drive, and 1085 Orser Drive.

Residents are concerned about the effect the rezoning could have on property value, the environment, as well as a loss of green space.

Council voted on Monday to hold off on rezoning the Arden Ave. property pending further consultation.

Citizens have until April 15th to submit their support or objection to the rezoning.

The city's planning department is expected to present its recommendations for the rezoning at a meeting scheduled for April 19th.