City of Bathurst and councillors at odds over use of Glyphosate

The City of Bathurst and some of its councillors are at odds over a plan to spray Glyphosate near the city's watershed next month.

In a statement to the Max104.9 newsroom, the city says it consulted with the province's Department of Environment and Local Government and determined the application of the chemical on private land in the Rosehill area respects the required buffer of 30 meters from any water source.

Corporate Communications Manager Luc Foulem says that, in this case, the buffer zone is well over 300 meters from any of Middle River's tributaries.

But Deputy Mayor and councillor Lee Steever tells our newsroom he's very concerned about how close Glyphosate is being applied to the watershed, regardless of assurances from various government departments.

Steever says he doesn't believe it should be applied so close to watershed or populated areas.

Meanwhile, councillor Samuel Daigle tells the Acadie-Nouvelle that the legality of Glyphosate's application doesn't mean it isn't harmful.

Daigle says there are concerns its use can lead to the disappearance of nearby plant and animal species, adding Glyphosate has been found to be 'probably carcinogenic'.

The city says discussions with government representatives will continue to ensure provincial regulations and requirements are met.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)