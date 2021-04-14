City of Bathurst, firefighters, ratify new collective agreement

The City of Bathurst and the Bathurst Professional Firefighters Association have ratified a new collective agreement.

The new four-year deal includes wage increases of 2.5% in the first year and 2.0% over the next three years of the contract term, including adjustments to work schedules.

The agreement is retroactive to January 1, 2020 and expires on December 31, 2023.

Bathurst's acting Mayor Lee Stever thanked the negotiating committee members for their work during this process, which he said demonstrated "a continued collaborative relationship between both parties."