City of Bathurst reopens splash pad in Coronation Park

Better late than never.

With only about a month of summer remaining, the City of Bathurst has re-opened its splash pad in Coronation Park effective Wednesday.

The splash pad will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be staff on duty ensuring public safety measures are followed.

The splash pad's maximum capacity is set at 37 people, including staff and parents or guardians, and groups will have to take turns on busy days.