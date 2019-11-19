City of Bathurst to shell out $70K for downtown property

Bathurst council has approved a motion to purchase a property in the city's downtown core.

On Monday, council agreed to shell out $70,000 for the now-vacant property at 216 Main Street.

That's the same property where the 'Christie Building' stood before it was destroyed in a fire back in 2015.

Mayor Paolo Fongemie says the city wants to prepare the property in an effort to pique the interest of developers.

Fongemie says the property is prime real estate and says "it won't become a parking lot".