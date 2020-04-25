City of Edmundston adopts 2019 financial statements, reduces net debt

The City of Edmundston has reduced its net debt for another year running according to financial statements for 2019.

A release says the net debt for 2019 has been reduced by $7.2 million compared to the year before.

In 2012, the net debt for the City of Edmundston was $108.2 million.

That has been reduced by 44% to sit at $60.5 million as of December 31, 2019.

The general operating fund for 2019 showed a surplus of $32,459, while the power generation operating fund showed a surplus of $30,942.

The city says it also had a surplus of $29,909 in the Water and Wastewater Operating Fund.

Mayor Cyrille Simard says the surpluses demonstrate Council's ongoing commitment to manage taxpayers' money responsibly.

These surpluses will be included in the respective budgets in 2021 in accordance with the New Brunswick Local Governance Act.