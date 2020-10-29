City of Moncton looking to use flashing lights to solve its goose poop problem

Moncton has a goose poop problem and the city's director of parks says he needs strobe lights to solve it.



Dan Hicks says the goose population around Jones Lake and nearby Centennial Park increases every summer, and the animals leave behind a treacherous mess on the walking trails.



Hicks said today he wants to use floating, flashing LED lights in the water and to fence off the lake as a way to dissuade the birds from nesting in the area.



The park director grabbed attention in 2013 when he tried to clear the park using a small, remote-controlled seaplane called the Goosinator.



Hicks says the bird droppings are frustrating citizens and he's hoping to find a way for Moncton's geese and humans to get along.



He says his plan will cost about $15,000 and is looking for that money to be included in the next city budget.