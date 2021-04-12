Class-action lawsuit alleges sexual assault at University of New Brunswick clinic

Lawyers have filed notice seeking a class-action lawsuit against the University of New Brunswick over alleged sexual assaults committed by a psychiatrist at the university's student health centre.

The notice of action filed Monday claims the representative plaintiff, who is a female student at the university, was subjected to sexual assault by Dr. Manoj Bhargava during appointments for psychiatric treatment.



Bhargava, who is also named as a defendant, had his licence suspended in November by the College of Physicians and Surgeons after the professional body received complaints about him.



The allegations in the notice of action and those in the complaints to the College of College of Physicians and Surgeons have not been proven, and Bhargava declined comment when contacted by phone today.



The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Lawyer Erika Hachey says the lawsuit claims there was a systemic failure by the university to protect students and she expects other students will join the class action.