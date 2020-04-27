Clergy feeling the financial strain of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

While most of the focus has been on businesses in terms of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, houses of worship are also feeling the financial strain of the COVID-19 lockdowns.



Many churches, temples, mosques and synagogues rely on donations, membership dues and rental fees to cover costs, and with physical distancing restrictions preventing large gatherings, those payments have taken a dramatic hit.



Several religious institutions have applied for the federal wage subsidy program to allow them to keep some staffers on their payrolls to perform virtual services, provide counsel to congregants and outreach to vulnerable members of their communities.



The 73-billion-dollar wage subsidy program is expected to give 2.5-billion-dollars to Canada's charities, based on calculations by Imagine Canada, which is itself a charity.



Religious organizations registered as charities or non-profit organization could benefit from the program.



But some may not want to apply for fear they won't be able to criticize the government.