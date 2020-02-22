Climate change likely to reduce tree regrowth in Maritimes: study

A new study by forestry scientists suggests global warming is likely to drastically reduce regrowth of a tree species that is a cornerstone of the Maritimes softwood and lumber industries.

The paper uses middle-of-the-road climate change projections to say there is only a 20 per cent chance a stand of balsam fir will naturally regenerate by 2085 in the region's forests.

That compares to a 60 per cent chance under existing conditions.

Lead author Anthony Taylor, a forest ecologist with Natural Resources Canada, also suggests in the journal Forest Ecology and Management that reducing clear cutting of the tree may help its regrowth in some instances.

Balsam fir is about one third of the annual harvest of softwood.

The study's projections are based on comparisons of how species fared over three decades in northern and southern New Brunswick, where there is a 4-degree temperature difference on average.