CMHC re-assessing policies through a racialized lens to eliminate discrimination

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is promising to overhaul how it does business.

It acknowledges a lack of diversity in its ranks and its role in past acts of racism and says it will re-assess all of its practices through a racialized lens.

It also used the statement to acknowledge its role in funding the forced resettlement of Black people, most notably from Halifax's historic Africville and Hogan's Alley in Vancouver.

CMHC's decision was prompted by anti-Black racism demonstrations held across Canada and the US after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man in Minneapolis who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes.

The agency says it must set a high standard and it has not done nearly enough.

Black people make up 3.5 per cent of Canada's population and 5.2 per cent of CMHC employees.



Those who are Indigenous amount to 4.9 per cent of the national population and 2.4 per cent of the CMHC workforce.

CMHC says too few of its people leaders are Black or Indigenous and there are none among senior management.

It says diversity isn't enough: it's where we start.

(With files from Tara Deschamps of the Canadian Press)