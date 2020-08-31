CMHC readies for housing market risks in wake of COVID-19 downturn

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is bracing for further impacts on the housing market from the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Crown corporation says it expects the housing market will have to reckon with significant short-term uncertainty, as well as falling housing demand from weaker household incomes in the medium term.



The Canadian housing market broke sales and price records in July, continuing to play catch-up after spring shutdowns.



But CMHC says the economic shock of the pandemic has not yet been fully reflected in the latest housing market data, predicting the process of containing COVID-19 could still pose a risk to prices, sales and new building projects.



CMHC is reporting net income of $566 million in the three months ending June 30, up from $379 million during the same period last year, with an arrears rate of 0.34 per cent.



While CMHC took on new government programs and funding, it also saw claims expenses jump by $256 million, or 711 per cent due to an increase in provisions for COVID-19 related claims, including the outlook for mortgage loans currently in deferral.