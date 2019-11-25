CN strike triggers layoffs in Halifax as rail activity hits the brakes

A union representing Canadian National railway staff working at a Halifax shipping terminal says the ongoing strike has resulted in 70 people receiving temporary layoff notices.

Unifor says the short-term cuts were initially projected to affect 250 staff working at the inland terminal known as Autoport, but CN later rescinded the layoff notices for 180 people.

The 70 employees facing layoffs are expected to be temporarily out of work as of Nov. 28.

The strike by CN workers, now into its fifth day, has hampered shipments of cars at the Autoport facility.

About 3,200 CN staff across the country, who have been without a contract since July 23, walked off the job early Tuesday morning over worries about long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions.

The federal government has faced mounting pressure to resolve the strike as premiers and industry members voice concerns about lost profits and a propane shortage affecting Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes.