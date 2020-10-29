Coalition calls on NB to close wage gap for community care workers

The New Brunswick Coalition for Pay Equity is calling on the province to close the wage gap for workers delivering community care.



According to the coalition, fair wages for home care services, transition housing workers, and those at community care residences should be nearing 25-dollars an hour, when in reality they're closer to 15-dollars an hour.



The coalition recommends the province develop a five-year plan to achieve pay equity in the sector as well as extend pay equity legislation to all employers in the province.