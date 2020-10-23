Coastal erosion study gets green light from Chaleur Regional Service Commission

A plan to study erosion along the Bay of Chaleur coast got the green light from the Chaleur Regional Service Commission this week.

A consultant will study coastal erosion near Nigadoo, Beresford, Janeville, and Salmon Beach as part of the third phase of the commission's climate change adaptation plan for the region.

The commission says the study will cost about $60K and aims to estimate future erosion.

Work is expected to wrap up next March.