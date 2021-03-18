Cocagne man arrested following investigation into damaged mail boxes, stolen mail

A man from Cocagne has been arrested following a police investigation into a rash of thefts from Canada Post community mailboxes.

The investigation was triggered in February by reports of damage to community mailboxes and stolen mail in the area.

Over the course of the investigation police fielded more than 50 complaints from sixteen local communities.

The RCMP says officers seized stolen mail and other related items during a search of a home in the community last Thursday.

A 26-year-old man from Cocagne was arrested and later released.

He's scheduled to appear in court on July 16th.