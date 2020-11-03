Cocagne man arrested following standoff with police

A 26-year-old man from Cocagne has been arrested following a standoff with police.

The RCMP says officers responded to a report of a firearm offence at a home on Route 535 on Sunday.

Mounties say a man inside the home refused to leave or cooperate with officers.

The 26-year-old man surrendered to police a short time later, but not before the RCMP's Police Dog Services were dispatched and an unmanned aerial vehicle deployed.

Police say a search of the home turned up a firearm.

Joey Gaston Pineau is charged with pointing a firearm and will remain in police custody until his bail hearing on Thursday.

