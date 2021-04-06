Cocaine, cash and bear spray seized in Moncton on April 1st

The RCMP says they arrested two people and seized drugs, cash and bear spray following as part of an ongoing investigation in Moncton last week.

On April 1st, officers arrested a 31-year old woman and 27-year old man, both from Moncton, in a parking lot on Vaughan Harvey Boulevard and searched a residence on West Street.

Police say they seized what is believed to be cocaine and crack cocaine, along with cash and bear spray during the arrest and search.

RCMP say the woman was released pending a court appearance in August; while the man was remanded into custody and is due to appear in court for a bail hearing on April 7th.