Codiac Transpo calls for removal of 'Anglophone rights' group's ad from bus

Moncton's transportation service has requested that an advertisement from an ``Anglophone rights'' group be removed from one of its buses.

Codiac Transpo says the ad doesn't adhere to the City of Moncton's position on bilingualism.

The ad from the Anglophone Rights Association of New Brunswick encourages people to join the organization if they, ``feel the implementation of bilingualism has gone too far.''

The transit service says it's not a part of the advertising approval process but has contacted the third-party company that manages advertising to remove the ad.

(with files from Global)