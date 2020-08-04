Collision in Burpee claims life of 78-year-old Minto man

Police say a 78-year-old man from Minto has died following a collision between a vehicle and a trailer hauled by a pickup truck on Friday.

Officers responded around 7:00 a.m. July 31 to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pickup truck hauling a double-axle dump trailer on Highway 10 in Burpee.

The RCMP believes the collision occurred when the trailer came loose from the northbound truck and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound.

Police say the lone occupant of the southbound vehicle, the 78-year-old man from Minto, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The lone occupant of the pickup truck was not injured.