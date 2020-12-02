Commissioner: QMJHL could resume under 'protected environment format'

Acadie-Bathust Titan general manager Sylvain Couturier thinks the Quebec Major Junior Hockey made the right decision when it announced an extended holiday break this week.

League commissioner Gilles Courteau said Tuesday that the regular season's expected to resume January 3rd if the COVID-19 pandemic permits.

If the coronavirus is still an issue, Courteau says the season will resume under a protected environment format.

When the time to hit the ice comes, Couturier says his club will hopefully be well rested and able to pick up where they left off.

(with files from the Northern Light)