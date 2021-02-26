Commissioners appointed to oversee review of Official Languages Act

Two commissioners have been appointed to oversee a review of the New Brunswick Official Languages Act.

In a release, government says Judge Yvette Finn and John McLaughlin, a retired deputy minister for the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, will oversee the review, which must be completed by the end of this year.

The pair will consult with the public and key stakeholders, review suggestions and recommendations submitted during the process and present recommendations to government.

The province says Finn and McLaughlin have also been asked to identify ways to improve access to both official languages for all New Brunswickers.