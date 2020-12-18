Committee calls for study on multiple diagnoses in teens 

The Child Death Review Committee in New Brunswick is calling for a study into the increase of multiple diagnoses in teens and the medication prescribed to them.

The call comes after the review of the suicide of an 18-year old girl whose family was receiving services from the Department of Social Development and mental health professionals.

The deaths of a 10-month-old boy whose family was receiving services from the Department of Social Development and a 17-year old boy who was in the department's care were also reviewed, but made no recommendation in either case.

A response from the provincial government is expected within 45-days.

The Child Death Review Committee reviews the deaths of children under 19-years old in New Brunswick, including those in the care of the Minister of Social Development, or whose families were in contact with the department within 12 months before the child's death.