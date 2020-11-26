Committee work blocked by legislature shutdown: Coon

Green Party Leader David Coon says shutting down the legislature is barring committees from doing important work.

In a release, Coon says there are seven committees that have work on hold because the Legislature has not approved their chairs or membership.

Committee membership must be established by a motion put to a vote by MLAs when the Legislative Assembly is in-session.

Coon added the Legislative Assembly has only sat for 12 out of 328 days this calendar year, yet there is no urgency from either the Higgs Government or the Liberal Opposition.