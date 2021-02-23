Commons committee censures firearms association over inflammatory comments

A House of Commons committee has censured the National Firearms Association for inflammatory comments about the federal government's recent gun control legislation.



The national security and public safety committee unanimously passed a motion yesterday condemning the association's response to the gun bill.



Liberal, Bloc Quebecois and New Democrat members approved the motion, while the four Conservative committee members abstained.



Liberal MP Pam Damoff (DAH'-moff) proposed the motion.



She cited a video podcast about the bill last week.



In that video, the association's president Sheldon Clare recounted a conversation with someone who suggested Canadians should ``construct guillotines'' in response to government ``tyranny.''



Damoff says last month's riot at the U-S Capitol shows what happens when inflammatory words provoke insurrection and violence.



She cited the example of heavily armed military reservist Corey Hurren, who rammed the gate at Rideau Hall last July in a bid to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about, among other things, the ban on assault-style firearms.



Hurren pleaded guilty earlier this month to eight charges related to the incident.