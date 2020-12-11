Commons passes assisted-dying bill after Conservatives end filibuster

A bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying was approved Thursday by the House of Commons after the Conservatives ended a days-long filibuster.



Bill C-7 passed by a vote of 212-107, with the support of all but four Liberals, two of whom voted against and two of whom abstained, and all Bloc Quebecois and New Democrat MPs.



Nearly all Conservative MPs voted against the bill, but for 15 who supported it and one who abstained.



The Senate, where opinion on the bill is deeply divided, now has just one week to deal with it before a court-imposed deadline of Dec. 18.



The Conservatives spent four days putting up speaker after speaker to debate the bill at third reading, after similarly dragging out debate on the justice committee's report on the bill.



As a result, passage of the bill Thursday came almost two weeks later than the government had planned and it remains to be seen whether the Senate can whip the bill through all stages of its legislative process in just one week.