Commons set for debate Liberals say undermines confidence in Parliament

Debate begins later today on the Conservatives' push for an anticorruption committee the Liberals argue undermines Parliament.



The Liberals are threatening to turn the subsequent vote on the Conservatives' motion to set up the committee into a confidence matter, which could in turn trigger an election.



The Conservatives are already scoffing at the notion, saying the Liberals' move underscores the opposition's point.



The Tories, the NDP and Bloc Quebecois have all raised concerns the Liberals are trying to avoid extensive scrutiny of contracts and programs set up to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.



They point to a decision to prorogue Parliament in August, which shut down the work of existing committees probing one deal in particular, that with WE Charity.



The Tories say the special ``anticorruption committee'' could explore the WE deal and other potentially questionable agreements, so regular House of Commons committees could focus on other matters.