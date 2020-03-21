Communications systems holding up amid increased logons

Canada's communications systems seem to be holding up well as people shift to staying in and doing their work at home because of the COVID-19 crisis.

None of the major cable, phone or internet networks have reported a widespread outage.

Ed Antecol, a 30-year veteran of the telecom industry who works in the Toronto area for COMsolve Inc., says he's amazed at how stable the system has been, given how many people have been working remotely.

The country's largest integrated telecommunications and media company reported extremely high traffic volumes with only brief congestion during surges.

A Bell Media spokesperson says home internet traffic has risen 60 per cent higher than usual during the day and up to 20 per cent higher at night.

The company is predicting there will be an improvement as Bell adds capacity to its networks.