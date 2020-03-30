Community transmission of COVID-19 reported in N.B.
New Brunswick's chief medical officer is reporting community transmission of COVID-19 in the province.
Dr. Jennifer Russell says the province is seeing an increase in cases that can't be directly or indirectly traced to travel.
Russell says it's more important than ever that people with symptoms self-isolate and others follow social distancing rules and go out only for essential errands.
The province is reporting two new cases for a total of 68.