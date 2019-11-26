Company behind proposed Iron processing facility in Belledune seeks exemption from carbon tax

The company behind a proposed one-and-a-half billion dollar iron-ore processing plant in Belledune wants a break on the federal carbon tax if the project gets the green light.

Maritime Iron wants to build the facility near NB Power's generating station.

Though the facility would result in an increase in the province's greenhouse gas emissions, CBC reports the company is exploring whether it can get an exemption or waiver from the tax, saying the operation would lead to lower emissions globally.

The company says the site's location would help shrink emissions by reducing shipping distances as well as cut down on ore being processed at higher-emitting facilities.

If the project gets the 'go ahead', it would result in approximately 1,300 jobs during the construction phase with 200 permanent jobs once the facility is up and running.

(with files from CBC)