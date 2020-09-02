Complaints from public triggers traffic enforcement operations in Haute-Aboujagane

The RCMP says a recent traffic enforcement operation in haute-Aboujagane has resulted in several tickets being issued, vehicles towed, and an impaired driving arrest.

Police say the operations last Wednesday and Friday targeted dangerous drivers, unsafe vehicles, and were a result of several complaints.

Six vehicles were impounded and six drivers were issued tickets for various traffic violations.

A 51-year-old man from the community had his license suspended for 90 days and will face impaired-driving related charges at a later date.

If you see a dangerous or a suspected impaired driver, Mounties say to call 9-11 immediately with a description of the driver, vehicle, license plate number, and direction of travel.