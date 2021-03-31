Complaints of stolen mail, damaged mailboxes result in arrest of Juniper man

A man from Juniper has been arrested following a police investigation into a rash of thefts from Canada Post community mailboxes in Carleton County.

The RCMP says the 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and later released.

He's scheduled to appear in court on June 29th.

Since February 12th, Mounties say they've received more than 10 reports of community mailboxes in the area being broken into and mail being stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, or who may be a victim of a damaged mailbox or theft of mail, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.