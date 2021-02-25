Complaints spike as taxpayers' watchdog to review CRA handling of locked accounts

The federal taxpayers' watchdog says complaints to his office spiked in the hours after he went public with concerns about how the Canada Revenue Agency locked users out of their online accounts.



The accounts were locked just over one week ago when the agency found evidence that an unspecified number of user IDs and passwords might have been stolen in a cyberattack.



It was later found that wasn't the case, but not before notices went out to users of the CRA's online services, who had their accounts locked as a preventive measure.



Taxpayer ombudsperson Francois Boileau says the issue has dominated the number of complaints his office has received, amounting to three-quarters of those filed in 24 hours this week.



Almost a third of people complaining about being locked out of their accounts were facing urgent and dire financial situations that Boileau says his office was trying to help quickly resolve.



Boileau says he believes the CRA didn't initially provide adequate information to affected Canadians, causing widespread concern and confusion.