Concerns over health of long-haul truckers amid COVID-19

Long-haul truckers are playing an important role bringing supplies into Canada, but some people are concerned not enough is being done to ensure they aren't transporting COVID-19 with them.

Jim Willett, the mayor of Coutts, Alberta, says he is worried some truckers may not be telling the truth about if they have symptoms.

His community sits at one of the busiest border crossings into the United States in Western Canada, and he would like to see more stringent measures at the crossing.

The border between the two countries closed to most travellers last month but is still open to people and businesses providing essential services.

Canada Border Services Agency says it is working with the Public Health Agency of Canada on what needs to be done.

Canadian Trucking Alliance president Stephen Laskowski says the trucking industry is following best practice.