Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois to propose budget rewrites as debate starts

Opposition parties will get a chance today to propose a rewrite to the federal government's massive pandemic budget.



Debate on Monday's budget begins today in the House of Commons.



As the official Opposition, the Conservatives will propose an amendment to the budget and the Bloc Quebecois, as the third-largest party, will propose a sub-amendment.



Both intend to use the opportunity to fashion an economic blueprint more to their liking.



Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole has signalled that his party will propose its own economic recovery plan, while Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has indicated that his party will attempt to redress what it sees as two ``unacceptable omissions'' in the budget: the failure to accede to premiers' demand for an additional $28 billion each year in health-care transfer payments and the failure to provide increased old age security benefits for all seniors.



Votes on the amendment and sub-amendment will come later in the week and, depending on their wording, could be deemed a test of confidence in Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.