Conservatives press Trudeau on alleged Chinese role in hack of Canadian data

The Conservatives want to know what federal officials are doing about China's alleged involvement in the theft of data from thousands of Canadians.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, two Conservative MPs say it is extremely worrisome that members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army stand accused of the high-profile 2017 hack of Equifax.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that a federal grand jury had returned an indictment charging four members of the PLA with hacking into the credit-reporting agency's computer systems and stealing data and trade secrets.

Hackers accessed or stole the personal information of 145.5 million Americans and nearly 400,000 Britons in the incident.

The breach also involved the information of about 19,000 Canadians, including names, addresses, social-insurance numbers and credit-card numbers as well as usernames, passwords and security-question data.

Pierre Paul-Hus and Glen Motz, the Conservative public safety critics, want Trudeau to explain what Canada will do to ensure those who pilfered Canadians' data are brought to justice.