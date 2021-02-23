Conservatives win all-party support of Uighur genocide vote in House of Commons

Canada's House of Commons voted unanimously yesterday in favour of a Conservative motion targeting China.



It declared the atrocities committed against ethnic Muslim Uighurs in China's Xinjiang province as genocide.



Liberal backbenchers answered the Conservative call to back what was a largely symbolic declaration.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all but one of his cabinet ministers did not take part in the politically charged vote.



It took place mainly over video, and against the backdrop of all-but-frozen relations between Beijing and Ottawa.



China has imprisoned two Canadian men, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor since December 2018.



The government and dozens of its allies say are those are bogus charges in retaliation for the RCMP's December 2018 arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition warrant.



Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said he was registering a formal abstention on behalf of the government.



He said before and after the vote that Canada takes the genocide allegations against China seriously and wants them thoroughly investigated by a credible and independent international body.

