Construction of Pokeshaw-area wind farm delayed

Construction of a wind farm in the Pokeshaw area has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preparation work at the site, between Pokeshaw and Grande-Anse, began back in March and construction was slated to get underway in the spring.

But Pokeshaw Local Service District president Kevin Whelton tells the Acadie-Nouvelle that's been pushed back until at least 2021.

The wind farm's lifespan is estimated at approximately 30 years, with the communities of Pokeshaw and Black Rock sharing annual royalties of approximately $75,000.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)