Construction workers at Bathurst hospital worry about protection from COVID-19

The on-going COVID-19 pandemic has construction workers at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst concerned for their safety.

The workers allege their employer, Quebec-based Pomerleau, isn't doing enough to protect them from the virus.

Workers tell CBC there's not much hand sanitizer on site and that it's difficult to follow physical distancing rules with up to 90 people working in the same wing.

They're also concerned that management visiting from outside the province could spread COVID-19 to the job site and community, saying they're exempt from isolation rules.

(with files from CBC)