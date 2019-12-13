Contraband seized at Dorchester Penitentiary Medium Security Unit

Correctional Service Canada says drugs were seized at Dorchester Penitentiary at the end of November.

A release says staff confiscated 26.41 grams of oxycodone from the medium security unit on November 29.

The prison service says the seizure is the result of combined efforts of correctional staff and intelligence information.

Correctional Service Canada says it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone and works in partnership with police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correction institutions.