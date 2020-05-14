Contraband seized at Dorchester Penitentiary's medium security unit

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says staff seized contraband at the medium security unit of Dorchester Penitentiary earlier this week.

A release says three packages were intercepted on Tuesday.

The prison service says the packages contained a total of 80.2g of hashish.

CSC says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

These include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.