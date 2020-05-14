iHeartRadio
Contraband seized at Dorchester Penitentiary's medium security unit

NB prison cell

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says staff seized contraband at the medium security unit of Dorchester Penitentiary earlier this week.

A release says three packages were intercepted on Tuesday.

The prison service says the packages contained a total of 80.2g of hashish.

CSC says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

These include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

