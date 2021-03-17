Contraband seized at medium security unit of Dorchester Penitentiary

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says staff at the medium security unit of Dorchester Penitentiary seized contraband from an inmate on March 5th.

The prison service says the inmate was trying to smuggle unauthorized items into the facility and 17.61 grams of "Shatter" was seized.

CSC says the seizure is the result of the combined efforts of correctional officers, the detector-dog team and security intelligence officers.

The total institutional value of the seizure is estimated at $10,500.