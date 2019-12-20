Contractors to help Air Force manage shortage of experienced pilots, technicians

Canada's air force is turning to contractors as it seeks to manage a shortage of experienced military pilots and aircraft technicians.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is short hundreds of experienced pilots and technicians, which has created difficulties when it comes to training new aviators and maintaining Canada's military aircraft.

It has been trying to retain these personnel by better supporting military families and ensuring pilots get to spend more time in the air, instead of at their desks.

But Air Force commander Lt.-Gen. Al Meinzinger tells The Canadian Press the air force plans to add contractors to the mix to fill some pilot-instructor positions, so experienced military pilots can continue to fly real missions.

The measure follows the recent addition of contracted technicians, many of them retired air force members, which Meinzinger says have helped address personnel shortages at Canada's fighter-jet bases in Bagotville, Que., and Cold Lake, Alta.

The Air Force commander says the contractors are meant to be a short-term fix while the military works to attract and retain more personnel to meet its needs over the long term.

