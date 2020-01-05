Cooler weather brings respite in Australian wildfire crisis

Milder temperatures are bringing hope of a respite from wildfires that have ravaged three Australian states, claiming 24 lives and destroying almost 2,000 homes.

Saturday was a day of high tension as soaring temperatures and strong winds fanned fires in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, forcing thousands to flee and bringing flames to the suburban fringes of Sydney.

Thousands of firefighters have fought to contain the blazes but many continued to burn out of control, threatening to wipe out rural townships and causing almost incalculable damage to property and to wildlife.

As dawn broke over a blackened landscape Sunday, a picture emerged of disaster of unprecedented scale.